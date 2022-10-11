'You've Done LLB?': SC Shocked By Plea Under Article 32 Challenging Fundamental Rights

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, October 11, rejected a petition challenging the Constitutional validity of Fundamental Rights enshrined in Part III of the Constitution. A two judge-bench of the apex court, headed by Justice KM Joseph, and comprising Justice Hrishikesh Roy, highlighted the irony that Section 32- Right to Constitutional Remedies, a part of Fundamental Rights was invoked for the declaration of Part III as 'ultra vires the Constitution'.

Petition to declare Fundamental Rights in the Supreme Court

At the outset, Justice Joseph said, "Are you sure you want to press this petition? Your prayer is astounding. We are shocked that you have made this prayer…By applying Article 32, you have asked us to issue an appropriate order declaring Part III of the Constitution ultra vires and void ab initio."

Justice Joseph enquired about the educational qualification of the petitioner. The petitioner said that he was a law graduate. After hearing this, Justice Joseph exclaimed – "You have done your LL.B. also? My God!"

The bench, also comprising Justice Hrishikesh Roy, despite reservations allowed the petitioner to make submissions, warning that if he withdraws it, a nominal cost would be imposed. The petitioner, thereafter, chose to withdraw the petition.

"We are inclined to permit the petitioner to withdraw it but not unconditionally. Accordingly, the petition will stand dismissed as withdrawn. This is subject to the payment of costs of Rs 5000 to the Supreme Court Legal Aid Committee within a period of one month," the bench said.

Fundamental Rights & Right to Constitutional Remedies

Fundamental Rights are enshrined in Part III of the Constitution. There are six categories of Fundamental Rights (FR) which are covered from Articles 12-32. Article 32 talks about the 'Right to Constitutional Remedies, which empowers a citizen to approach the Supreme Court if any of the other rights say Right to Equality, Right to Freedom, is infringed, for the remedy instead through the way of appealing. The apex court acts as a guarantor and defender, by couching a writ.