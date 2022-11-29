YS Sharmila Blocked, Her Car Towed, Accuses KCR's TRS Of Plotting To Stop Her Padyatra

With high-voltage drama unfolding in Hyderabad, the Telangana police on Tuesday blocked YSR Telangana Party leader YS Sharmila's convoy. The development came hours after she was arrested during her 'Praja Prasthanam' Padayatra (foot march) in the state.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV while in her car as it was towed away from outside Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's residence, YS Sharmila said, "I have been on a walkathon to highlight the issues of people and the failed promises of Chief Minister KCR. Not the Congress nor the BJP cares about the people of Telangana. They planned to stop me from the yatra. They want to arrest me to stop my ongoing yatra."

"Shameless violence took place yesterday. They intentionally burnt the bus yesterday. The Chief Minister is the biggest 'Gunda'. Let me tell you, I will continue with my yatra if I won't get arrested. I am going through torture by the TRS gundas. My arrest is planned by TRS, they are doing it purposely," she added.

YSRTP chief YS Sharmila speaks to Republic from her car which is being towed away, after having been blocked outside Telangana CM KCR's residence

Explaining the reason for heading towards KCR's residence, YS Sharmila told Republic TV, "We have tried to parade the vehicles to Chief Minister's house because he never comes to the office. Secretariat is not an existing thing in the state of Telangana. It is therefore, we are here and now they are trying their best to arrest me."

YS Sharmila speaks to Republic, lashes out at TRS govt in Telangana for stopping her padayatra, torching her caravan and injuring her before her arrest yesterday. YSRTP leader calls KCR's party leaders 'goondas' and vows to continue her march

YS Sharmila arrested during her march

In a big development, the YSR Telangana Party president and sister of Andhra Pradesh Cheif Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YS Sharmila, was arrested on Monday while she was on her 'Praja Prasthanam' padayatra near Lingagiri village under Chennaraopeta Mandal in Telangana's Warangal district. She was arrested following the 'complaints' by the ruling TRS leaders. Notably, the personal caravan, which she was using to rest during her padayatra was also attacked.

Sharing the video of the burning caravan, the YSR Telanagana Party took to Twitter and wrote, "TRS goons attack on Padayatra: Followers of MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy burnt the bus where YS Sharmila was staying, big accident missed due to absence of YS Sharmila in the bus and people and party lines are angry about the killing of TRS goons."