YS Sharmila Calls KCR Dictator Running Telangana Like Taliban; 'He Is Scared Of Me'

As YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila was detained yet again as she held a demonstration near Dr BR Ambedkar's statue in Hyderabad and announced a fast-to-death if the padayatra is not allowed, she has now spoken exclusively to Republic Media Network amid the demonstration and stated that Chief Minister KCR is a 'dictator' who is ruling Telangana like 'Taliban', adding that the CM is scared of her, and therefore, not allowing the padayatra.

Speaking to Republic, YS Sharmila said, "As you all know, KCR has murdered democracy once again. The whole world saw how KCR's goons in Narsampet stopped my padayatra, burned our buses, attacked us with petrol bombs, and burned the YSR statue. They created a law and order issue but blamed me for it. Even though I was the victim, they arrested me and brought me to Hyderabad. The same day, we got fresh permission from the Telangana High Court to continue the padayatra, but despite that, Mr KCR has been using the police department as pawns and denying my right to do this padayatra."

She added, "So last night, the police categorically stated that they will not allow this padayatra, therefore, this morning I went to the Ambedkar statue, and gave a petition stating that democracy in Telangana is being killed again and again. KCR is like a dictator who rules Telangana like the Taliban. I was arrested there and brought to Lotus pond here where I declared that I am going on an indefinite fast to death until I am granted permission to do my padayatra, and until KCR repents on his ways. The police have arrested the YSR party cadre all over the city of Hyderabad. Even this place where we are present right now and decided to do our fast unto death is totally surrounded by the police. None of the party cadres is allowed to step on the premises."

'KCR is scared of me'

Questioning the CM further over her detention, the YSR Telangana Party chief said, "My question to KCR is if somebody wants to fast unto death on their own premises, why our democratic rights are not being upheld? Don't we have the right to fast? Don't we have the right to speak? Party people have the right to support the party they choose. I have taken this upon myself to question the police department, sitting in the middle of the road, demanding that all my people should be released immediately."

When asked why this conflict between her party and TRS is escalating, YS Sharmila stated, "Because KCR is scared of me. Clearly, KCR is scared of Sharmila today. Otherwise, why would he allow Bandi Sanjay to go on a padayatra in spite of his abusive language? Why is KCR not allowing my padayatra then? The reason is evident, he fears YS Sharmila, and the YSR Telangana party. "