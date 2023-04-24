YS Sharmila Detained By Cops After She Tries To Visit SIT Office Over TSPSC Paper Leak

The Telangana Police on Monday detained Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila and shifted her to a local police station. Sharmila's detention comes after the police officials received information about her visiting Special Investigation Team (SIT) office over the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak case

According to reports, Sharmila also mishandled police personnel and engaged in a scuffle as she was being detained to prevent her from visiting SIT office over the TSPSC question paper leak case, in Hyderabad. After Sharmila's detention, her mother YS Vijayamma was caught slapping a cop at the Jubilee Hills Police station

#WATCH | YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila manhandles police personnel as she is being detained to prevent her from visiting SIT office over the TSPSC question paper leak case, in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/StkI7AXkUJ — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

The incident comes after two more accused, Mibayya and his son Janardhan, were arrested in the TSPSC paper leak case. With this development, a total of 19 people have been arrested so far in the case.

Know about the TSPSC paper leak case

The incident related to the paper leak came into the spotlight on March 12 which led to the cancellation of the Group 1 preliminary examination, Assistant Engineers, AEE, and DAO exams. According to reports, Mibayya allegedly paid an amount of Rs 2 lakh to Lavdyavath Dhakya (An accused already been arrested) for sharing the question paper of the TSPSC recruitment exam for the recruitment of assistant engineers. Mibayya's son, Janardhan, appeared in the recruitment exam.

An SIT formed to probe the matter informed the Telangana High Court that as many as 17 accused have been arrested since March 13, adding two more accused Mibayya and his son. The SIT also claimed that efforts are made to get hold of another accused present in New Zealand. The exam paper leak case has triggered a political slugfest in the state with Congress and BJP blaming the BRS government for the paper leak that affected lakhs of unemployed youth in the state.