YS Sharmila Unleashes Total Blitz Of Telangana CM KCR & TRS 'gunda Raj' On Arnab's Debate

Amid electrifying political drama in Hyderabad after the arrest of YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila during her 'Praja Prasthanam' Padayatra (foot march) in the state against CM KCR, she was granted bail about 7 hours later, following which she took on KCR in a blistering primetime edition of The Debate with Arnab.

Speaking about her arrest and what happened in court during her bail hearing, the YSR Telangana Party president said, "In court, the police asked for a remand, and of course, we fought against it and won eventually. People of India should know what is happening in the state of Telangana. While Mr KCR has always claimed that people live in a state of bliss, that is not true. Therefore I started a walkathon, where I completed 3500 km, to throw light on the problems faced by the people here. And every day, since the walkathon began, I questioned Mr KCR on why he made promises to the people that he did not keep. He has not fulfilled the promise of cancellation of the debt to the farmers, zero interest loans to the women, Jobs per house, 2 bedrooms to the poor, and many other promises."

Sharmila said her mother had been put under house arrest and narrated the events that unfolded a day earlier. "My mother was house-arrested. Yesterday what happened was since I began this walkathon and there was an immense response from the people of Telangana, the KCR govt has not been able to tolerate it, so they came up, protested against us, burned our flexis (hoardings), have opposed us in every constituency, but people have adored us and welcomed us. This padayatra was going on until yesterday when it turned really very wild, and they burnt my bus and broke the windshields of my bus and other cars. They almost ran over my people with vehicles, beat them up with rods."

She added, "They intentionally created a law and order problem, and gave the excuse that there is a law and order problem, and arrested me. It was so obvious. It was atrocious. Telangana has become a gunda raj."

'Wanted KCR to see what his party did to me'

When asked if driving to KCR's residence-office earlier in the day was a political stunt, YS Sharmila responded, "Not at all. You see, Mr KCR's party has turned into goons. Once upon a time, this party had credible leaders who fought for Telangana, but today, TRS has no credibility. The cadre has turned into gundas. So, I wanted KCR to see what his party did to me. They assaulted me, burnt and broke my bus, so I wanted to parade the bus and vehicles that they have destroyed, before the CM's house, because this man never goes to the Secretariat. There's nothing like Secretariat that exists in Telangana. Even if he didn't step out, at least he would watch it in the CCTV footage outside his residence."

'Kaleshwaram project is the biggest scam of India'

The Telangana Police has registered an FIR against Sharmila and included IPC Section 509 for "outraging the modesty of a woman", among other charges. Speaking about this, YS Sharmila stated, "How are these charges even possible? It is all in the visuals. I sat down in my car, going towards the CM's house. I did not even get down my car. We are resuming the padyatra. We went to the High Court to complain that the state government is trying to stop our padyatra, and the HC has actually allowed us to resume the padyatra. People of Telangana have been under KCR's brutal regime since eight and a half years. This has finished with looting the state, and now he wants to loot the country. The Kaleshwaram project is the biggest scam of India. This man has siphoned off Rs 70,000 crore."

Republic has accessed the FIR copy

Earlier in the day, the Telangana police had blocked YS Sharmila's convoy outside the residence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The police towed away her car with the help of a crane, even while she was sitting inside it in protest against the Telangana Chief Minister.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV while in her car as it was towed away from outside Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's residence, YS Sharmila had said, "I have been on a walkathon to highlight the issues of people and the failed promises of Chief Minister KCR. Not the Congress nor the BJP cares about the people of Telangana. They planned to stop me from the yatra. They want to arrest me to stop my ongoing yatra."

"Shameless violence took place yesterday. They intentionally burnt the bus yesterday. The Chief Minister is the biggest 'Gunda'. Let me tell you, I will continue with my yatra if I won't get arrested. I am going through torture by the TRS gundas. My arrest is planned by TRS, they are doing it purposely," she added.

YS Sharmila arrested

On Monday, the YSR Telangana Party president and sister of Andhra Pradesh Cheif Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YS Sharmila, was arrested while she was on her 'Praja Prasthanam' padayatra near Lingagiri village under Chennaraopeta Mandal in Telangana's Warangal district. She was arrested following the 'complaints' by the ruling TRS leaders. Notably, the personal caravan, which she was using to rest during her padayatra was also attacked. Her mother has also been kept under house arrest, as per sources.

Sharing the video of the burning caravan, the YSR Telanagana Party took to Twitter and wrote, "TRS goons attack on Padayatra: Followers of MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy burnt the bus where YS Sharmila was staying, big accident missed due to absence of YS Sharmila in the bus and people and party lines are angry about the killing of TRS goons."