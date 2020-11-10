YSR Vahanmitra Scheme: Andhra Government Disburses Rs 10,000 Each To 11,501 Beneficiaries

Andhra Pradesh Transport Department on Monday informed that the state government has released an amount of Rs 10,000 each to 11,501 beneficiaries of the second phase of the YSR Vahanmitra scheme for 2020-21. According to the principal secretary of Transport Department MT Krishna Babu, self-owned auto/taxi/maxi cab drivers will get Rs 10,000 each.

Under the YSR Vahanmitra scheme, the state government will give Rs 10,000 each for meeting expenses like insurance, fitness certificate and repairs. In the first year of this scheme, Andhra Pradesh had disbursed Rs 10,000 to 2,36,343 beneficiaries. Krishna Babu informed that during the first phase of the scheme for the second year (2020-21), 38,605 new applications were received and out of that, 37,756 applications were approved. 'A total of 26,1975 beneficiaries were sanctioned Rs 10,000 this year on June 4,' he added.

Krishna Babu said, "As many as 11,501 eligible applications were received, verified, processed and sanctioned in July."

Secretary of the transport department also informed that the financial assistance for 11,501 beneficiaries was disbursed on Monday by the state government. The amount was transferred into the accounts of the beneficiaries by Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao.

Andhra Pradesh CM reviews Nade-Nedu scheme progress

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reviewed the progress of projects under the first phase of the 'Nadu-Nedu' scheme. During the review meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite the work and complete the first phase of the project by January 2021. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also instructed the officials to maintain the quality of work taken up under this program.

Under the Nedu-Nedu scheme, the government has taken over 15,715 educational institutions for a complete facelift. During the meeting, Reddy asked the officials to ensure that proper mechanism is put in place to monitor the maintenance of each of these newly built schools and initiate the second phase of the program by February 2021. Besides reviewing the progress of schools' facelift, Andhra Pradesh CM also evaluated meal plans for the hostels and residential schools under Jagananna Gorumudda.

(With ANI inputs)