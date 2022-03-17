YSRC candidate elected to AP Council in bypoll

Amaravati, March 17 (PTI): Mahammad Ruhulla of the ruling YSR Congress was on Thursday declared elected unopposed as a member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council in the by-election.

Ruhulla fills the vacancy caused by the death of his mother M Karimunnisa Begum late last year.

Karimunnisa of Vijayawada, who was elected to the Council under the MLAs quota in March last year, died of ill-health in November 2021.

As no other candidate filed nomination for the single vacancy, the Deputy Secretary of the Legislature and Returning Officer declared Ruhulla elected uncontested as the last date for withdrawal of nominations ended on Thursday.

The YSRC’s strength in the 58-member House is 32, including the nominated members. PTI DBV ROH ROH

