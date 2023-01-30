YSRCP Demands Caste-based Economic Census At All Party Meeting; Gets JDU Support

Republic has accessed the inside details of the Centre's pre-budget all-party meeting where the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has demanded a caste-based economic census for the backwards community. YSR Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy raised the demand citing the importance of the welfare policies and implementation of schemes according to the population.

"As 50 per cent of the population belongs to backward classes that's why caste census should take place to find out the status of education, medical facilities and economic status. Why should we not demand that?" asked V Vijayasai Reddy in the meeting.

Janata Dal (United) present at the meeting extended its support to the YSRCP's demand. Notably, the Mahagathbandhan government is carrying out the caste-based survey in Bihar that began on January 7. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 500 crore.

Centre's All-party Meet Ahead Of Union Budget 2023-24 Session

Ahead of the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, the central government convened a crucial all-party meeting today in Delhi. All top leaders from the opposition parties including NCP's Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, DMK leader TR Balu, TMC leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, TRS leaders K Keshava Rao and Nama Nageswara Rao, as well as Vijayasai Reddy from YSR Congress, were in attendance. Representatives of AAP, RJD and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) were also part of the meeting.

Deputy Leader of the House, Rajnath Singh, Parliament Affairs minister, Pralhad Joshi, Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal, MoS, Parliamentary Affairs, Arjuna, Ram Meghwal, and V Muraleedharan was among those present for the meeting held at the Parliament House Complex.

As per the sources, during the meeting, the government is likely to seek cooperation from the Opposition for a smooth running of the Parliament and the Opposition parties are likely to raise issues concerning them that they intend to raise in the Parliament. Following this, a meeting of NDA floor leaders will be held later today in order to strategise floor cooperation.

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget as it will be to be the last full Budget of the Modi-led central government as the next Lok Sabha election is due in April-May of 2024.