YSRCP MPs Submit Memo On Polavaram Project To Fin Min, Seek Special Status For Andhra

A delegation of YSR Congress (YSRCP) MPs led by V Vijaya Sai Reddy met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi on Monday over the Polavaram project. The YSRCP MPs submitted a memorandum requesting the FM to accord investment clearance for the project as recommended by the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) and Central Water Commission. The memo requested for the sum accepted by the technical advisory committee of the Ministry of Jal Shakti at 2017-18 price level of ₹55,656.87 crore for the land acquisition and rehabilitation in the region.

YSRCP MPs request the FM for prompt actions in the Polavaram project

The YSRCP MPs during the meeting requested a special status for Andhra Pradesh in the project and alleged hawala transactions between Narasapuram MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju and the owner of a private television channel. The MPs requested the FM to reimburse the expenditure incurred by the state government on the project as per the actual costs of Land Acquisition (LA) and Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) compensation for the project-affected families under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The V. Vijaya Sai Reddy led team of MPs further stated that the Government of Andhra Pradesh is only an executing agency of the project which was declared a national project under Section 90(1) of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 (APRA). "It is to bring to your kind notice that Section 90(1) of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014, declared Polavaram Irrigation Project as a National Project and the Act clearly says that it is expedient in the public interest that the Union Government takes under its control regulation and development,” they said in a memorandum.

“Then, in May 2014, an SPV was created to execute the project through State Government departments or any other expert agency. So, it becomes clear that the State Government of Andhra Pradesh is only an executing agency and the GOI shall have the overall responsibility of completing the project," the memorandum added. Speaking about the investment process of the project, the MPs reminded that the project has not picked up pace due to the Central government's apathy in approving the second revised cost estimate even after seven years of the enactment of the APRA.

The investment clearance for the Polavaram project was originally given on the basis of the 2010-11 price level and the Andhra Pradesh government had submitted revised cost estimates at the 2017-18 price level on being asked by the PPA. The MPs stated that the Centre should give investment clearance without any further delay so as to bring the project back on track.

YSR Congress files memo against Ramakrishna Raju and BR Naidu over alleged hawala deal

In another memorandum submitted, the YSRCP MPs urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take action against Ramakrishna Raju and BR Naidu, Chairman of TV5 News Channel for alleged fraudulent. The memo claimed that the two parties had indulged in hawala transactions of 1 million euros and thus had violated the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 and Foreign Exchange Management Act.

The MPs further said that the proof of hawala transactions referred to as 'angadia' can be found in phone conversations between K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, and BR Naidu. "The chat conversation tells us about a transfer of 1 million euro to OCBC a/c no. 501189518301 from Wells Fargo a/c no. 51700263205 proving money laundering and making a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 and Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999," the memo said.

IMAGE: PTI/ ANI