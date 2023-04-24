YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila's mother YS Vijayamma shoves police personnel

YSR Telangana Party president Y S Sharmila was on Monday arrested by police here for allegedly assaulting police personnel following an altercation with them outside her residence here, police said.

Based on a complaint by police personnel, a case was registered against Sharmila in which she was accused of assaulting one sub-inspector, ramming her vehicle on a police constable and causing him a leg injury, and also abusing police officials.

Police said they were also analysing video footage purportedly showing Sharmila’s mother Y S Vijayamma too slapping a woman constable during a scuffle near Jubilee Hills Police Station where she went to meet the arrested Sharmila.

The case was registered under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 324 (voluntary causing hurt) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against Sharmila and her driver, they said.

In TV visuals, Sharmila was seen “manhandling” police officials who tried to prevent her from proceeding with a “protest” for which she had not obtained permission, they said.

Police said they got information that Sharmila was planning to hold a protest at the SIT office. As there was no permission for it, police personnel tried to prevent her, but she misbehaved with them and also pushed the cops including women police personnel, they said.

On reports that Sharmila slapped a woman constable, police said they were verifying it.

Sharmila was initially detained by police and shifted to the police station following the incident and later arrested.

"When we got information that she was proceeding to the SIT office, police officials went to her residence as she did not obtain any prior permission. The officials went there to brief her and to stop her from going there," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) D Joel Davis told reporters.

Sharmila said she was put under house arrest by the police when she was planning to visit the SIT office to submit a representation over the TSPSC question paper leak issue. TV channels showed the aggrieved Sharmila purportedly pushing a policeman and also allegedly hitting a woman constable as she was heard questioning the police on why they were stopping her.

As she tried to proceed in a vehicle, police stopped it and prevented her from moving ahead after which she questioned them and argued with them. TV visuals showed some police personnel trying to stop the vehicle in which Sharmila was seated.

Later she squatted on the road.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Hyderabad Police is presently investigating the case of TSPSC question paper leak issue.

Defending her actions, Sharmila in a statement said, "It is my responsibility to act in self defence", and alleged that the police "behaved rudely" with her .

Asked about reports that Sharmila’s mother Vijayamma also slapped a woman constable when she went to the Jubilee Hills Police Station, police said: “Visuals showed she (Vijayamma) slapping one woman constable during a scuffle with the police personnel that took place near the police station. We will get the details and, after verification, legal action will be taken”.

Vijayamma said she was forced by the police personnel to sit in her car at the police station.

Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, and sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, had earlier demanded a probe either by the CBI or a sitting judge into the paper leak issue.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on March 15 cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations that the question paper had been leaked. Subsequently a few more exams were cancelled.

More than 15 people, including TSPSC employees, have been arrested since March 13 over their alleged involvement in the leak of the question papers.

Opposition parties in the state have been demanding a probe by CBI or a sitting judge into the paper leak issue. A petition was also filed in the high court over the matter.