YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila's Padayatra Put On Hold As Telangana Police Denies Permission

YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila Reddy's 'Praja Prasthanam' Padayatra (foot march) which was supposed to be resumed today has been put on hold. This comes a week after Hyderabad witnessed high-voltage drama wherein the YSRTP chief's convoy was attacked and later she was arrested during her Padayatra in the state.

As per sources, YSRTP is looking into legal options as the police have not denied permission. Notably, the Telangana High Court has given approval for the padayatra.

On Monday, activists of the TRS--now the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)-- attacked Sharmila and smashed the windshield and the windows of one of the vehicles of her convoy at Chennaraopet. In the same vehicle on Tuesday, she made her way to the Pragathi Bhavan to meet Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao. However, at Somajiguda circle, she was stopped by the police and asked to step out of the car. Though surrounded by supporters, Sharmila locked herself inside the car, post which, the police called a tow vehicle. She was arrested and later granted bail by a local court.

YS Sharmila Meets Telangana DGP To Seek Security For Padayatra

On Friday, YS Sharmila met the Telangana Director General of Police on Friday, seeking 'adequate security' for the party's padayatra. Sharmila said, "I have personally taken it upon myself to report the police brutality in the state. They say they are friendly police, but they are friendly only to the TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) party. To the general public or opposition, all we see is police brutality. There was no need whatsoever to pull our people out of the vehicles, take them to the police station, and beat them up."

"These are not people who have committed heinous crimes or murders, they were accused of traffic violations. You had to slap sections on us, you did it. You even asked for remand though there was no reason. Why are you acting as if you are serving the TRS party? The people, the state is paying your salaries, you do not need to lose your self-respect. I told them that if they continue acting like this, the police department will lose the respect of the people. They said they will look into the matter," she added.