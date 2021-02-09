Yudh Abhyas 20: Indo-US Joint Military Exercise Commences Today In Rajasthan

Quick links:
The 16th edition of the Indo-US joint military training exercise ''Yudh Abhyas'' commenced at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in the western sector of Rajasthan on Monday.
Brigadier Mukesh Bhanwala, Commander of the 170 Infantry Brigade of the Indian Army, welcomed the US contingent at the firing range and impressed upon both the armies to achieve optimum cohesion
This edition of the joint exercise combines field training and cultural exchanges and further enhances our interoperability and readiness.