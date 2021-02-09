Last Updated:

Yudh Abhyas 20: Indo-US Joint Military Exercise Commences Today In Rajasthan

The 16th edition of the Indo-US joint military training exercise ''Yudh Abhyas'' commenced at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in the western sector of Rajasthan

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
Yudh Abhyas
Indian Army

The 16th edition of the Indo-US joint military training exercise ''Yudh Abhyas'' commenced at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in the western sector of Rajasthan on Monday.

Yudh Abhyas
Indian Army

The Exercise aims to enhance cooperation and interoperability in Counter-Terrorism ops.

Yudh Abhyas
ani

Brigadier Mukesh Bhanwala, Commander of the 170 Infantry Brigade of the Indian Army, welcomed the US contingent at the firing range and impressed upon both the armies to achieve optimum cohesion 

Yudh Abhyas
ani

This edition of the joint exercise combines field training and cultural exchanges and further enhances our interoperability and readiness.

 

 

Yudh Abhyas
ani

The joint military exercise will go on till February 21

Yudh Abhyas
US Army Pacific

Stryker infantry carrier vehicle rolled off a C-17 cargo plane in India, Feb. 1, in preparation for Yudh Abhyas

