Yudh Abhyas Exercise 2022: India-US Troops Board Mi-17V5 Helicopter For Heliborne Ops

India and US troops boarded Russian-origin Mi-17V5 helicopter in Auli, Uttarakhand as part of the Yudh-Abhyas exercise 2022, which is being conducted less than 100 kilometres from the China border. The troops will carry out heliborne operations in the high-altitude area during the exercise.

The joint exercise, which is conducted annually between India and the US to share best practices, techniques, tactics, and procedures, was last held at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska.

#WATCH via ANI Multimedia | India-US troops to carry out special operations in Mi-17V5 helicopter in Auli, Uttarakhand near China borderhttps://t.co/fVC8FWOnxg — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

US Army soldiers of the 2nd Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division and Indian Army soldiers from the ASSAM Regiment are participating in the exercise. The training schedule focuses on the employment of an integrated battle group under Chapter VII of the UN Mandate.

Objective behind Yudh Abhyas 2022

The aim of conducting this army exercise includes deriving full benefit from the professional skills and experiences of both the armies, a Command Post Exercise, and Expert Academic Discussions (EAD) on carefully selected topics are carried out. The scope of the Field Training Exercise includes the validation of integrated battle groups, force multipliers, establishment and functioning of surveillance grids, validation of operational logistics, mountain warfare skills, casualty evacuation, and combat medical aid in adverse terrain and climatic conditions. The exercise involves exchanges and practices on a wide spectrum of combat skills including combat engineering, employment of UAS/Counter UAS techniques, and information operations.

"The schedule will include all operations related to peacekeeping and peace enforcement. The troops from both nations will work together to achieve common objectives. The joint exercise will also focus on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. Troops from both nations will practice launching of swift & coordinated relief efforts in the wake of any natural calamity," the Defence Ministry said in an earlier press release.

(With agency inputs)