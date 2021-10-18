Yuvraj Singh Case: Hansi DSP Denies 'VIP Treatment'; Says 'treated Him Like An Accused'

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was released on bail after he was earlier arrested for hurling a casteist slur against Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Republic TV spoke to DSP of Hansi Police Vinod Sarkar, who revealed the details of the case against Yuvraj Singh. DSP Sarkar stated that the case was registered in February and Singh was asked to join the investigation after the directions of the High Court. In addition, the police also recovered a mobile phone.

"The High Court ordered us to release him on a bail bond and ask him to join the investigation. We released him on the bail bond," the DSP said.

However, when asked about allegations of VIP treatment by the police, the DSP refuted the claims and said that Yuvraj Singh was treated like an accused with all the formalities and later released on a bail bond. In addition, he also said that the investigation is still on and the case will be taken through due process. The complaint against Yuvraj Singh was filed by Rajan Kalsan under the SC/ST Act.

Complainant speaks on filing FIR against Yuvraj Singh

"I filed an FIR against Yuvraj Singh under the provisions of the SC/ST Act. I registered the FIR because Yuvraj Singh was chatting on Instagram live with his friends Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal. He insulted the entire Dalit community. Singh reached the High Court to quash the FIR against him and in the first hearing itself, the HC ordered the Hansi Police not to take any action," said Rajan Kalsan "In the last hearing, the HC ordered that Yuvraj Singh should participate in the investigation and we have got to know that Singh surrendered to the police today. The police arrested him and questioned him for two to three hours and later arrested him. They later released him under the formal procedure and bail bond. In a few days, the police will present its final report at the Special SC/ST Court," Kalsan added

The complainant is now planning to challenge the interim bail given to the former cricketer in the Supreme Court. In addition, the Hansi Police is also preparing a strong case against Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj Singh booked for casteist slur

Back in February, the Haryana Police charged the former Indian cricketer for making 'objectionable remarks' against a particular caste. Yuvraj Singh was booked under sections 153, 153(a), 505, 295 of the IPC and also relevant sections of the SC/ST Act. Singh has been booked by the Hansi police after an enquiry into the complaint registered last year, which alleged that the former cricketer had used a casteist slur against Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

A complaint was lodged against Yuvraj Singh last year by Dalit activist Rajan Kalsan for allegedly using a 'casteist slur' at his former teammate Yuzvendra Chahal. Following the incident, the former India cricketer faced severe flak on social media. The incident took place in April 2020 during a live video session with current India vice-captain Rohit Sharma. The complaint registered in June had alleged that the cricketer's remarks were intentional and degrades the Dalit community.

The complainant also alleged that the remarks were meant to provoke the community in an attempt to create unrest, hurting the social sentiments of the country. "I request you to press appropriate charges against Yuvraj Singh and arrest him," the written complaint to the police read.