Z-Security For Tomatoes? Price Hike Sparks Outrage And Arrests In Varanasi

While the continued price rise for tomatoes has left sellers and buyers bewildered alike, in a recent incident, the deployment of bouncers to monitor the cart of a tomato seller in Varanasi district has triggered a wave of opposition from vegetable vendors and Samajwadi Party (SP) activists.

The police have taken a vegetable vendor into custody, and efforts are underway to locate the SP worker who protested against the bouncers at the vegetable shop. Following the arrest of the vendor, SP officials held a meeting at the police station to secure his release after a tweet by Akhilesh Yadav, the National President of the Samajwadi Party.

Bouncers protect tomatoes

In Nagwa, in the jurisdiction of Lanka police station area of Varanasi, SP activist Ajay Fauji sold tomatoes under the garb of a tomato vendor, and appointed bouncers to protect his stall. The image of tomatoes being sold under the watchful eyes of bouncers went viral on social media. Reacting to the picture, Akhilesh Yadav mocked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and demanded Z-Plus security for tomatoes.

Akhilesh Yadav's tweet on tomatoes sparked a political storm, with users on social media criticising the BJP and the matter gaining traction. Raj Narayan Yadav, a vegetable vendor from Nagwa, was taken into custody by the police in Lanka, for ‘spreading rumors through the viral image’. The police questioned Yadav regarding the sale of tomatoes with bouncers.

Meanwhile, a team from the Varanasi Development Authority and the Bhelupur zone officer visited Yadav’s home in Nagwa. The officials of the VDA and the Municipal Corporation examined the house's layout and land documents and requested that the family bring all the papers to the office on Monday. Jitendra Kumar, the Bhelupur zone officer, stated that they visited the property mentioned in the media reports about the tomatoes and conducted a thorough investigation.

According to the vendor's family, Yadav had no knowledge of what was happening at his shop. They further stated that Fauji came with some individuals and paid Rs. 500 to arrange for the tomatoes. They took photos with the bouncers present at the shop. “Fauji continuously alleged that tomatoes were being looted, but such incidents have never occurred in the area. Since he is an SP leader and frequently visits the shop, no one knows why he did this,” the vendor’s family told police.

The situation remains tense in Varanasi, and an investigation is underway. Efforts are being made to resolve the conflict between the vendors, bouncers, and political activists involved in the tomato price controversy.