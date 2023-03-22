Zakir Naik Arrives In Oman To Deliver Lectures Amid Reports Of His Deportation

Indian fugitive and radical Islamist preacher Zakir Naik has reportedly arrived in Oman amidst the country’s government security protocol. According to sources, the radical Islamist has arrived in the country to deliver lectures on the official invitation of the Government of Oman. According to sources, Zakir Naik is likely to be deported to India from Oman.

Naik is likely to make a speech at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Thursday, March 23, which also marks the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Reportedly, the event is said to be government-sponsored and is being organised by the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs of Oman.

Zakir Naik to be deported?

While the Oman authorities have invited fugitive Zakir Naik to deliver lectures, various reports claim that Indian intelligence agencies are already in contact with Oman officials in a bid to arrest Naik during his visit to Oman on March 23.

According to reports, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) has also raised the issue of Naik’s presence in the middle east country with Oman’s Ambassador. Sources have claimed that Oman officials may detain the controversial preacher and subsequently turn him over to Indian authorities.

Zakir Naik’s controversial visit to Qatar

Earlier in November 2022, fugitive Zakir Naik, who is facing allegations of money laundering, backing terror-related activities and hate speech in India, was invited to Qatar to deliver religious lectures preaching Islam at the 2022 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) football World Cup. His visit to Qatar stirred a massive controversy with the Indian government terming Naik a threat to India’s secular fabric.

Notably, Naik has been living in exile in Malaysia since 2017, as a runaway fugitive, after the Indian government pressed charges against him over money laundering.