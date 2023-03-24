Zakir Naik's Extradition To India Taken Up With Oman Authorities, Confirms MEA

Zakir Naik, the radical Islamist preacher, landed in Oman on March 23 to deliver lectures in the middle eastern country on a special invitation by the Oman government. Declared a fugitive by India, Naik is scheduled to deliver two lectures organised by the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs of Oman. While he is receiving special treatment in the Gulf nation, the Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed approaching the Oman government regarding his extradition.

Zakir Naik is an accused in numerous cases in India. He is a fugitive from justice. We have taken up the matter with the Govt of Oman & Oman authorities. We will continue to take all necessary measures to bring him to face justice in India: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi when… pic.twitter.com/fT2c5E2o1s March 24, 2023

"Zakir Naik is an accused in numerous cases in India. He is a fugitive from justice. We have taken up the matter with the Govt of Oman & Oman authorities," Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the External Affairs ministry said during a press briefing on Friday. "We will continue to take all necessary measures to bring him to face justice in India," he added.

Naik delivered his first lecture titled 'The Holy Quran is a Global Necessity' on March 23 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre and his second is scheduled for March 25 on 'Prophet Muhammad, A Mercy to Humankind' at the Sultan Qaboos University. As for the extradition, Bagchi said he would have to confirm about the list of India's extradition treaty with Oman. "As regards the extradition part, I will check on this. I think the list of countries we have an extradition treaty with is already in the public domain. Oman is not on the list. However, I do need to reconfirm," Bagchi said.

More about Zakir Naik

Zakir Abdul Karim Naik caught global attention after the 2016 Dhaka blast, following which he fled India and took shelter in Malaysia. The Islamic leader is banned in India for his hate speeches and this ban extends to the NGO-- the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF)-- that he founded. Apart from his name cropping up in the Dhaka blast, he has a money laundering case against him in India among others that are being investigated by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and NIA. Also the founder of the Peace TV Network, which has over 200 million viewers worldwide, he is accused of brainwashing Muslim youths and pushing them toward terrorism. This was confirmed when two youngsters from Kerala who joined the ISIS said they were inspired by Naik's speeches.

Naik recently made headlines after some reports, in November 2022, suggested that Qatar had extended an invitation to him to attend the FIFA World Cup. However, the country later denied the claims, saying no such invitation had been sent to Naik.