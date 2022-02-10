Zakir Naik's IRF Files Affidavit In UAPA Tribunal: 'No Proof Of Illegality To Justify Ban'

Slapped with an additional 5-year ban, controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) on Thursday, filed a detailed affidavit before Centre's UAPA tribunal. In the affidavit accessed by Republic TV, IRF argued that there were no grounds for the imposition of ban. IRF also told the tribunal that it had 'not done anything to hamper the integrity of India'.

IRF files affidavit in UAPA tribunal

IRF says that the Foundation has not done anything to lessen or adversely affect the integrity or the unity of India nor has it by any conduct, conduct activities that have resulted in the creation of disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities and groups. IRF has also claimed that 'there is not an iota of evidence to show that the Foundation has ever indulged in any unlawful activity in the past'.

Terming itself a 'charitable Public trust', IRF said it promotes activities for charitable, educational, moral and socio-economic development, besides establishing schools, orphanages, research and educational institutions, hospitals, etc. and also giving scholarships and educational support to deserving students. IRF also stated that there was 'no material to base Centre's opinion that IRF will escalate secessionism by supporting militancy', asserting it has never propagated secessionism. IRF also stated that it has neither supported nor sponsored any lectures or speeches which are inflammatory.

UAPA tribunal hears IRF ban case

On November 15, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the IRF has been indulging in activities that are prejudicial to the country's security and are the potential of disturbing the peace and communal harmony and disrupting the secular fabric of the country. The MHA has imposed a 5-year ban on IRF under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Immediately, it also constituted a UAPA tribunal headed by Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel to adjudicate whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Islamic Research Foundation as an unlawful association.

Zakir Naik & Centre

Zakir Naik, a 55-year-old radical television preacher, speaks on Islam and often promotes ill-will against India. He reportedly left India in 2016 and subsequently moved to Malaysia, where he was granted permanent residency. While India has sought his deportation, Malayasian govt has refused to comply.

The Enforcement Directorate has said that Zakir Naik received crores of funds in his and his trusts'' bank accounts from unidentified "well-wishers" over the years for his speeches that spread "hatred and incited Muslim youth" to take up terrorism. But Naik has stated that he is willing to return to India if the Supreme Court gives him in writing that he would not be jailed unless convicted. Naik has also claimed that out of desperation, Indian agencies have shifted their focus from terror to money laundering, to make any charge stick. Zakir Naik's links to multiple cases in India have emerged over the years - the UP conversion racket, Delhi riots, RGF trust scam etc.