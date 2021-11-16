Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation Banned For 5 More Years For 'promoting Hatred'

The Union Home Ministry on Monday extended for five years the ban imposed on the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), headed by India-born preacher Zakir Naik, currently based in Malaysia. The IRF had been first declared an unlawful organization under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the Centre in 2016.

In a notification, the Ministry said that the IRF has been indulging in activities that are prejudicial to the country's security and are the potential of disturbing the peace and communal harmony and disrupting the secular fabric of the country.

The government is of the opinion that the IRF and its members, particularly, the founder and president, Zakir Abdul Karim Naik alias Zakir Naik, has been encouraging and aiding its followers to promote or attempt to promote, on grounds of religion, disharmony, or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities and groups which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country, it said.

The notification further said that the statements and speeches made by Naik are objectionable and subversive promoting enmity and hatred among religious groups and inspiring youths of a particular religion in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts.

Naik also makes radical statements and speeches to millions of people worldwide through international satellite TV networks, the Internet, print, and social media, it noted.

'Necessary to declare IRF an unlawful association': MHA

The government believes that if the unlawful activities of the IRF are not curbed and controlled immediately, it will take the opportunity to continue its subversive activities and re-organize its activists who are still absconding, it said.