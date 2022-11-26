Zakir's Suicide Bombing Tweet On Mangaluru Blast Day Raises Doubts Of Links With Shareeq

In a significant development in the Mangaluru blast case, the Indian fugitive Zakir Naik allegedly tweeted about the suicide bombing just a few hours after Mangaluru auto-rickshaw blast. Notably, the development comes amid information that bomber Shareeq was inspired by Zakir Naik.

Taking to Twitter, Zakir Naik tweeted on his unverified account about the suicide bombing at 6:13 pm on November 19, while the explosion took place at 4:29 pm. He posted a video regarding 'Is suicide bombing allowed in Islam' from his official Youtube account which has over 3 million followers.

Here is the tweet by Zakir Naik

Notably, several videos of Zakir Naik were found in the mobile phone of the Mangaluru blast accused Shareeq. He reportedly called him the real inspiration. According to the sources, over 50 videos of Zakir Naik's speeches were found on Shareeq’s phone.

Police are also investigating if there is a link between the Islamic preacher and Indian fugitive Zakir Naik and Mangaluru blast accused Shareeq.

Shareeq was paid through bitcoins

In the latest development, Republic Media Network learned that Shareeq was being paid through bitcoins and he used to access them via the dark web. According to sources, bomber Sahreeq used to make sure to not collect physical money from the bitcoins but rather trade the bitcoins for explosives on the dark web.

It is being learned that all the funds were being diverted from the Middle East and it was initially suspected that Arif Ali who was the immediate handler of Shareeq had also gone on to provide the funds. The dark web was used as it will be difficult to trace the IP address and transactional details. It is pertinent to mention, not just Mangaluru but Shareeq also allegedly used cryptocurrency funding in Shivamogga and Mysuru blast.

Zakir Naik was the real inspiration

As per the sources, Shareeq has made a note stating that Zakir Naik was the real inspiration for him to carry out all terror atrocities across the state of Karnataka. Since Naik’s speeches are banned in India, Shareeq downloaded them on the dark web and repeatedly watched them for months. The Mangaluru blast accused also used the speech and video of fugitive Naik to radicalise other people. It is pertinent to mention that Zakir Naik has been accused of radicalizing Muslim youths through his hate speeches.