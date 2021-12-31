Zero Civilian Casualty During Anti-terror Operations, Says Kashmir Police Chief

The graph of terror-related incidents in Kashmir valley is showing a decline this year as compared to the year 2020, revealing official figures. As per the data available, 192 terror incidents were recorded this year when in 2020, 238 incidents have happened.

The targeted killing of innocent civilians that including prominent citizens and non-locals were witnessed in the valley this year. it was done to create fear among the population and to send a message to minorities who have been staying here peacefully for decades. However, terrorists involved in the targeted killings were neutralized by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other security forces.

Anti-terror operations in J&K

“Cases of all targeted killings have been solved in Kashmir except one in Anantnag, (terrorists behind killing have been identified, soon will be either apprehended or neutralized,” said Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar during a press briefing.

He added, “34 civilians were killed this year when 37 got killed in 2020. There has been no major incident of law-and-order violation in Kashmir Valley, as per data 64 such cases were recorded this year when 147 such cases were recorded in 2020. Kashmir Chief of Police says that the police department has undertaken radical changes in its strategy in the valley that has helped them to a great extend in maintaining calm on the ground."

J&K IG said, "The top leadership of Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul, and other terrorist outfits were killed and the biggest success for us this year was that no civilian casualty/collateral damage was witness during anti-terror operations in the valley”.

"Network of terror outfits has been dismantled to larger extend and by arrested 97 Over Ground Workers network, police have given them a body blow. It has also influenced their recruitment which has witnessed a decline,” he added.

Kashmir police chief said that” terrorists looked for soft targets to create disturbance however every such attempt to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the union territory was firmly dealt,”.

The law-and-order situation in Kashmir has improved and security forces have changed their standard operating procedures, equipment, and training to ensure peace. It is pertinent to mention that not a single civilian died in the last few years during the handling of law-and-order problems.

Image: PTI / Representative image