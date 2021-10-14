Zero-emission Electric Inter-city Bus To Begin Service On Pune-Mumbai Route From Oct 15

An electric inter-city bus service has been introduced connecting Pune and Mumbai on Wednesday, October 13. According to a press release, the "PuriBus" service, launched by EveyTrans Private Limited, a MEIL group firm, will begin operations on Dussehra Day, October 15.

While describing the advantages of the newly released "PuriBus," Sandeep Raizada, General Manager, EveyTrans, remarked, "We are proud and humbled to have been the first to launch the inter-city E-bus services in India. PuriBus service can cover up to 350 km on a single charge, with zero-emission, making it an option for inter-city travel operators, leading to savings in the long run."

The 12-meters long Puri bus has a seating capacity of 45 passengers and has a separate space for a driver and co-driver. The bus also has a television and an infotainment system, as well as Wi-Fi. For emergency notifications, it also has a Panic Alarm System and an Emergency Lighting System. Meanwhile, to reduce pollution, the state and central governments are pushing electric buses in public transportation systems through the FAME I and FAME 2 policy programmes.

BEST's entire fleet to have electric buses by 2028: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray declared last month week that every vehicle inducted into the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) fleet will be an electric bus and that the BEST's entire fleet will be electric buses by 2028. Thackeray, who is also the guardian minister of Mumbai's suburban region, said the BEST's double-decker buses will run on either electricity or hydrogen fuel cells, depending on which is more capable.

Maharashtra bags Rs 2,800-cr investment for EV manufacturing

The Maharashtra government signed an agreement with Causis E-Mobility Pvt Ltd on Friday to establish an electric vehicle (EV) production facility in the state, marking the first major investment under the state's recently announced Maharashtra EV Policy 2021. "Taking our commitment to make Maharashtra the lead state in electric mobility in India, the state government and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) have signed an MoU with Causis E-Mobility to set up an EV production unit in Talegaon. The investment of Rs 2,800 cr will generate 1,250 employment opportunities," the state's Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said in a statement.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter-@OfficeOfUT/ANI