'Zero Infection Is Our Target': Odisha CM Patnaik Addresses People Over Covid-19 Situation

While many states of India are observing a surge in Coronavirus cases fearing another wave, Odisha has been performing well when compared to some other states. Still, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on March 14, 2021, addressed the people over the coronavirus situation in the state.

In his address, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appealed to the people of his state to adhere to Covid-19 norms in order to achieve zero infection. From the last 33 days, Odisha has witnessed less than 100 coronavirus cases daily, however; the surge in active cases in other states cautioned the Odisha CM.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in his address said, "With the cooperation of the People, Odisha has been in better position to contain the COVID-19, and for that WHO has praised the state our daily rate of infection is below 100 and our, now Zero infection is our target"

However, with the surge in coronavirus cases in other Indian states, the situation might change for Odisha if proper precautions are not taken well.

Dr. Subash Salunke, the technical advisor to Maharashtra Government on Covid-19 control on March 9 warned other states that a surge in the coronavirus cases in Maharashtra could spread in other states. He even predicted that the north and northeastern states of India including Odisha might experience a surge in coronavirus cases in April.

'No one should get complacent'

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik also appealed to the people not to get reckless seeing the low toll of cases and continue to take precaution.

"No one should get complacent as the COVID situation in some of the state are again alarming, the lockdown has been reportedly re-imposed in some of place in Maharashtra, to avoid a lockdown like situation," added Odisha CM.

As per Odisha's state health department on 14th March 2021, Odisha registered 71 new cases among them with total cumulative samples tested at 8621715. Moreover, in the last ten days, the number of districts in the State reporting new cases declined from 20 districts to only around 15. It is to be noted that toll new confirmed cases have not touched the 100-mark after Feb 9.

Fresh guidelines in the wake of a new strain of coronavirus

In view of fresh spikes in the new coronavirus in some states, the Odisha state government in February issued new guidelines. The new guidelines stated that public announcements through loudspeaker in all public places with the dense crowd including market and haat.

Other guidelines included the use of masks, social distancing, and large congregations must be avoided

