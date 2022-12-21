'Zero Tolerance To Narco Terror': Amit Shah Details Govt's Action Plan To Curb Drug Menace

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, December 21, claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has zero tolerance for Narco terror and it is not a matter of politics. He further listed out the steps taken by the Centre to fight the drug menace in the country.

The Union Minister stated that the (BJP) government has a policy of 'zero tolerance' against the drug business and its earnings. He further averred that the Centre will leave no stone unturned for a drug-free India. He said that the narco fight is not of the Centre or State but of all of us and multi-pronged efforts are necessary for its desired result.

'Need to come together to fight against the drug menace'

Amit Shah, while addressing the Lower House, asserted that the drug menace is a serious problem that is destroying generations. He said that we cannot look at even the smallest seizure of drugs in isolation, and asserted that there should be a detailed probe into how the drugs reach shops from the airport or port.

"All the states, Union Territories have to together fight against the drug menace. We need to stop the entry of drugs through borders, ports, and airports. Revenue dept, NCB, and anti-narcotics agencies have to work against the menace of being on the same page," Amit Shah said.

'BJP has zero tolerance to Narco terror'

Speaking about the crackdown on narco terror, Amit Shah said, "BJP has a zero-tolerance policy towards the issue of drugs. Those countries promoting terrorism in our country are using the profits from drugs for the same. The presence of this dirty money also gradually hollows our economy."

The Union Minister further asserted that our government policy is very clear, those consuming drugs are victims, and we should be sensitive towards them and give victims a conducive atmosphere for their rehabilitation. However, he further said that those involved in drug trafficking should not be spared

Amit Shah lists steps taken by the Centre to fight the drug menace in the country

Listing out the steps taken by the Centre to fight the drug menace, Amit Shah said, "We have established a four-level N-Code committee in different phases from the year 2019, in which coordination has been established from district to centre. Our fight will not be successful until this issue is discussed at the district level."

He further asserted that Interpol has been urged by India to create a system of real-time information on the nexus of narcotics and terrorism. He said this will increase coordination between different countries.

"On completion of 75 years of independence, we had set a target that we would burn 75,000 kg of drugs in 60 days but I am happy to inform you that we have burnt more than 1,60,000 kg of drugs," he said.

Amit Shah, while reading records, informed that between 2006 and 2013, 22,41,000 kg of drugs were seized whereas from 2014 to 2022, drugs worth 60,000 were seized. If we look at the cost, then drugs worth Rs 23,000 crore were recovered, whereas this year, drugs worth Rs 97,000 crore have been burnt.

'We have mapped drug networks in states'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah further claimed that the government has mapped the drug network across the states. He said that no matter how big the criminal is, in the next two years there will be a situation that all the accused involved in narco terror will be behind bars.

"419 posts have been created under Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). We have identified the routes of supply of drugs by mapping drugs in 472 districts and under this, a large number of seizures have also been made," he added.

In his address, the Minister further averred that NCB can conduct probes across the country. "NCB is ready to help each and every state if there's a need to do an inter-state probe. Even the NIA can help the states if the probe needs to be conducted outside the country," he stated.

Image: Twitter