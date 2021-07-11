'Zika Not Spread By Contact, Not Cause Of Concern For Public Right Now': Health Expert

The Zika virus, 14 cases of which have been reported in Kerala, is not spread by aerosols or contact and is not a major cause for concern at this time, said Dr Mathew Varghese, Public health expert and former director of St Stephens Hospital in Delhi. The doctor warned that epidemiologists and the state Health Department should be concerned about the resurfacing of the virus.

"Zika virus is not spread by contact or aerosols. It is spread by mosquitos. That is different epidemiology. I would not worry about it at this point in time. Epidemiologists and the Kerala Public Health dept has to be concerned that from somewhere Zika has come, and find a way to control the virus and mosquitoes. We should not create a scare among the people," said Dr Mathiew Varghese.

Earlier on Friday, the Kerala Health Department informed that the state has reported 14 cases of the Zika virus. The department said that an action plan has been formulated to curb teh spread of the Zika virus. A high alert has been flagged in all districts, especially for pregnant women, who were confirmed infected with the mosquito-borne virus While speaking about the rapid pace of virus mutations in the country, the public health expert said that it is normal for viruses to mutate and people have to prepared to have these in the environment.

"It is normal for viruses to mutate. They will keep mutating. This is the norm, it's not unusual. We have to be prepared for various types of variants in the environment and have to be careful," Dr Varghese said, adding that length and extent of carefulness are important.

When asked about the massive crowds witnessed at hill stations over the last few days amid the pandemic, Varghese said that people should be allowed to go out to open tourist spaces but they should follow protocol very strictly, including face masks and frequent sanitisation.

"Tourist spots are getting crowded because people are getting more and more fed up with the closed lockdown life, and I think we need to grant it to them. Allow them to have open spaces but they must follow precautions very strictly, especially in indoor spaces," he added.

What is Zika Virus history and extent of Zika Virus in Kerala?

The virus was first identified in monkeys in Uganda, in 1947, then in humans in 1952. The first major outbreak was in 2007 on the Island of Yap. Brazil had a large Zika virus outbreak in 2015 causing 1600 children to be born with microcephaly. There have also been sporadic cases over the years in Africa and Kerala. Thiruvananthapuram has 13 cases of Zika virus as of July 8, caused by Aedes albopictus mosquitoes. Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed the cases on Thursday. Districts across the state have been alerted about Zika Virus in Kerala. The samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. The first local outbreak in India was reported in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in January 2017 followed by Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu in July 2017.

