Zika Virus: 10 Fresh Cases Reported In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, Total Tally Rises To 89

Ten more people have tested positive for mosquito-borne illness Zika Virus in Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh, taking the total number of those infected in the district to 89, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Kanpur City, Dr Nepal Singh said on Sunday.

The first case in Kanpur was confirmed on October 23 when an Indian Air Force (IAF) warrant officer tested positive for the disease spread by the Aedes mosquito that is also responsible for transmitting chikungunya and dengue viruses.

To check the spread of the Zika virus, health officials are undertaking sanitisation programmes including anti-larvae spraying, screening fever patients and pregnant women. Health teams are also collecting door-to-door samples.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to speed up sanitisation work. "Infection with the Zika virus is spreading rapidly in Kanpur. Considering the seriousness, special caution is required. Dengue testing should also be intensified. Arrangements should have been made in all hospitals. The health of each patient should be continuously monitored," the CM said.

On Saturday, UP's Kannauj district reported the first Zika Virus case. "After the Zika-positive man complained of fever, the doctors took his sample on November 3. The health department got alert as soon as he tested positive," Chief Medical Officer Dr Vinod Kumar said, reported ANI.

What is Zika virus?

Zika virus is a mosquito-borne illness that is spread by Aedes aegypti or the yellow fever mosquito. Unlike malaria-carrying mosquitoes, Aedes mosquitoes are most active during the day. The virus can also be transmitted from mother to fetus during pregnancy, transfusion of blood, through sexual contact and organ transplantation. Some of the symptoms include fever, rash, must and joint pain, conjunctivitis, headache and malaise which usually last for two to seven days.

