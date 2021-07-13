Zika Virus Cases In Kerala Rise To 21 After Two More Test Positive, Health Min Confirms

The total number of persons infected with the Zika virus in Kerala has gone up to 21, with the state health minister Veena George confirming two more cases on Tuesday, July 13. The samples collected of a 35-year-old man from Poonthura and a 41- year old man from Sasthamangalam have been found positive for this new virus. Neighboring states Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have upped the guard, though the Zika virus can mostly spread from one person to another through a mosquito bite.

Two more people in the state have been diagnosed with the Zika virus. A 35-year-old resident of Poonthura and a 41-year-old resident of Sasthamangalam. With this, 21 Zika virus cases are confirmed in the state: Kerala Health Minister Veena George



The first case of Zika Virus in Kerala

The first case of Zika was reported in Kerala on Thursday, July 8. The number has now risen to 21 shows that the virus has somewhat spread in the state. The 24-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital with fever, headache, and red spots on June 28. As her sample was sent for examination, Zika was confirmed, On Wednesday, July 7, the woman gave birth normally. She did not travel outside the state but went to meet her mother who stays near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. Her mother too had similar symptoms.

"19 samples were sent to NIV, Pune, and 13 were found positive. Then again we sent 14 samples but all of them have tested negative", said Kerela Health Minister Veena George.

"We have decided to intensify our vector-control activities and also we have worked on an action plan. Our department is on high alert. We have a plan to manage the infections. We are monitoring the situation very closely," she added.

Steps are taken by the government to curb the Zika virus spread

Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore administration has intensified vehicle checks on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, where e-passes were already mandatory. Karnataka's health department has asked officials to intensify vector control measures and identified Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chamarajanagara as districts that need to be more vigilant. Even, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Zika cases are not unexpected as it is the same Aedes Aegypte that causes dengue and chikungunya are responsible for Zika. The district administration on Saturday intensified vehicle-check on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border following the Zika virus outbreak in Kerela. A tight vigil was maintained at 14 strategic points and checkpoints at Walayar and Meenakshipuram, official sources said.

"In view of reporting of Zika Virus Disease (ZVD) in the neighboring state of Kerala, it is crucial to intensify the vector control measures in Karnataka also. The current monsoon season supports the widespread proliferation of Aedes mosquito, which is a vector for Zika Virus Disease," stated a circular by the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Services.

