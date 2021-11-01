Zika Virus Cases In UP's Kanpur Rises To 10, CM Yogi Orders Strict Measures

Dr Nepal Singh, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, said on Sunday, 31 October, that 10 Zika virus infections have been detected so far. The number of confirmed cases rose to 10 from four on Sunday afternoon, when six additional people tested positive for the virus. "In the medical reports that came late this evening (Sunday), six other people were confirmed to be Zika infected," Singh told news agency ANI.

The first Zika virus case was announced in Kanpur on October 25. The central government had dispatched a multi-disciplinary team to Kanpur since the first incidence. To aid state health authorities in managing and containing the Zika virus sickness, the Union Health Ministry dispatched the multidisciplinary team, which includes an entomologist, public health specialists, and gynaecologists from the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, National Center for Disease Control, and RML Hospital in New Delhi. According to Central Government, the team's goal was to work closely with the State Health Department to assess the situation on the ground and decide if the Union Health Ministry's Zika Management Action Plan was being implemented.

Yogi Adityanath on Zika Virus cases in UP

Taking note of the state's Zika virus infections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials on Sunday to run the 'Vishesh Sanchari Rog Niyantran Abhiyan' (special communicable disease control campaign) and the 'Dastak' campaign in a proactive manner, according to the state government.

Adityanath stated in a statement that certain cases of Zika virus have been recorded in Kanpur and that adequate precautions should be taken to ensure the safety and treatment of those afflicted. The Zika virus is conveyed via mosquitoes, so eliminating them is the safest option, according to him.

He noted that cleaning, sanitization, fogging, and anti-larval spraying should all be done on a regular basis. He remarked that this will be beneficial in combating the Zika virus and other infectious diseases. In Kanpur, three persons, including two Indian Air Force personnel, tested positive for the Zika virus on Saturday.

Zika virus infection

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Zika virus was first discovered in African countries, causing pregnancy-related difficulties as well as an increased risk of neurologic complications in both adults and children. The Zika virus has a three to fourteen day incubation period. According to the WHO, the majority of people infected with the virus have no symptoms.

Fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint discomfort, malaise, and headache are among the most prevalent symptoms, which usually lasts 2 to 7 days. There is currently no therapy for the Zika virus, however, some preventive measures are advised, such as avoiding mosquito bites throughout the day and early evening.

