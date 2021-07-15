Zika Virus Cluster Reported In Thiruvananthapuram; Health Min Assures Contain Of Spread

A cluster of Zika virus infection has been identified within a three-kilometre radius of Anayara locality in Thiruvananthapuram, said Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday. The statement was issued after a special review meeting held on the outbreak of the Zika virus disease.

Health Minister Veena George on Zika virus infection in Kerala

Addressing the media, Health Minister Veena George issued a statement about the cluster of Zika virus infections being identified in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. She ensured that necessary measures will be taken for the removal of the harmful mosquitoes to contain the spread of the virus. Speaking to ANI, the Health Minister said "We have developed a micro plan and have decided to intensify the rector control activities, and also carry out fogging. Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation has intensified activities and the district administration will also be part of it and coordinating all the departments. They will do fogging for the next 7 days."

"A control room has started functioning from the DMO office which will operate round the clock. People can contact the control room regarding information or doubts about the Zika virus", she added.

Measures for controlling Zika virus infection

According to the Health Minister, various steps other than fogging will be taken for the removal of the mosquitoes and to eliminate the source of the mosquitoes. She emphasized that unnecessary stagnation of water should be avoided and proper steps should be taken for preventing mosquitoes to breed.

George also said that counselling sessions will be conducted for creating awareness among the people for exercising necessary practices against the virus.

Kerala has still now recorded around 23 cases of Zika virus infections. The first case was reported on July 9, 2021. A high alert has been flagged in all the districts regarding the virus.

Concerning the issue, a review meeting was convened by the Health Minister after cases of Zika virus were reported from different areas of the state. The Kerala State Government has launched a state-wide virus control program after the cases started surfacing. Also, testing facilities were arranged at different areas including Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode Medical colleges. Furthermore, instructions were given to the hospitals for testing patients with any concerning symptoms.

Zika virus is a vector-borne disease that is usually transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, also responsible for causing dengue, chikungunya, and yellow fever.

(With agency inputs)