Zika Virus: Kerala Records 15 Confirmed Cases, Govt To Intensify Vector Control Activities

The total number of persons infected with the Zika virus in Kerala has gone up to 15, with the state health ministry confirming one more case on Saturday, July 10. The samples of a 40-year-old man from Nanthancode which was sent to the National Institute of Alappuzha has been found to be positive. Neighbouring states, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have upped the guard, though Zika can mostly spread from one person to another through a mosquito bite.

Confirmed cases of Zika Virus

The first case of Zika was reported in Kerala on Thursday, July 8. The number has now risen to 15 shows that the virus has somewhat spread in the state. The 24-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital with fever, headache and red spots on June 28. As her sample was sent for examination, Zika was confirmed, On Wednesday, July 7, the woman gave birth normally. She did not travel outside the state but went to meet her mother who stays near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. Her mother too had similar symptoms. "19 samples were sent to NIV, Pune, and 13 were found positive. Then again we sent 14 samples but all of them have tested negative", said Kerela Health Minister. "We have decided to intensify our vector-control activities and also we have worked on an action plan. Our department is on high alert. We have a plan to manage the infections. We are monitoring the situation very closely," she added.

The emerging Zika Virus situation tenses Kerela

Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore administration has intensified vehicle checks on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, where e-passes were already mandatory. Karnataka's health department has asked officials to intensify vector control measures and identified Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chamarajanagara as districts that need to be more vigilant. "In view of reporting of Zika Virus Disease (ZVD) in the neighbouring state of Kerala, it is crucial to intensify the vector control measures in Karnataka also. The current monsoon season supports the widespread proliferation of Aedes mosquito, which is a vector for Zika Virus Disease," a circular by the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Services said. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Zika cases are not unexpected as it is the same Aedes Aegypte that causes dengue and chikungunya are responsible for Zika.

The district administration on Saturday intensified vehicle-check on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border following the Zika virus outbreak in Kerela. A tight vigil was maintained at 14 strategic points and checkpoints at Walayar and Meenakshipuram, official sources said. According to the sources, e-pass mandatory was mandatory for those entering the district from Kerala since the spread of Covid-19.