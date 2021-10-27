Zika Virus Patient Undergoes Treatment In UP's Kanpur, 22 Contact Samples Test Negative

When the country is still battling COVID-19, a 57-year-old man has tested positive for the Zika virus on October 22 and is under treatment in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. While 22 other people who were in contact with him have tested negative for the mosquito-borne disease. Following this, the Centre has sent a high-level multi-disciplinary team of medical experts to Kanpur.

According to a PTI report, Kanpur Division Commissioner Raj Shekhar said, “One case of Zika virus infection (a mosquito-borne viral infection) was found in the Pokharpur village of Jajmau area here a few days back. It was diagnosed at the Air Force Hospital, Kanpur".

He further informed that the Health Department and the administration immediately took all the necessary measures required to curb the infections including diagnostic and treatment. He along with health officials visited the village to review the situation on October 26.

After visiting the village, Raj Shekhar said, "As of date, only one case of Zika virus is reported in Kanpur. Treatment of the patient is going on at the Air Force station hospital and the patient is stable".

Further giving an update on the treatment protocol, the senior IAS officer informed that two expert teams, one from the Centre and another from the Uttar Pradesh government have arrived in Kanpur to study the case and suggest further remedies. He also mentioned that the mosquitoes from the infection site have been called by the expert team and will be sent to the National Malaria Research Institute (NMRI) in New Delhi for DNA testing in a day to two.

The chief medical officer, the additional municipal commissioner, among other senior officers of Kanpur, joined the division commissioner during the village visit. The team interacted with the Zika virus patient's family members and gathered information regarding his travel history and people he was in contact with in recent times.

The officials informed that to curb the infection, preventive measures including awareness campaigns have been implemented.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Zika virus was first reported in the African countries that caused pregnancy-related complications and increased risk of neurologic complications in adults and children. The Zika virus disease's incubation period is noted to be 3 to 14 days. As per WHO, the majority of the people infected with the virus do not show any symptoms.

Some of the common symptoms include fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headache, and usually last for 2 to 7 days. Currently, there is no treatment available for the Zika virus but some of the preventive measures recommended include protection against mosquito bites during the day and early evening.

(With PTI inputs)

