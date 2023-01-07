Zojila Pass Open Till Jan 6 For The First Time Amid Rising Tensions In Northern Borders

For the first time ever, the Zojila Pass, which lies at the altitude of 11,449 feet above sea level and connects Srinagar to Ladakh, remained open for traffic till January 6. Despite the harsh weather with mercury dipping to almost -15 degrees celsius, the Army, kept the pass open for the military supply and for civilians living nearby.

Speaking to Republic, Brigadier Saket Singh said, "With the onset of winters because of dropping temperature, heavy snowfall and the threat of avalanches, the movement of traffic is minimised on this road. If the figures of the last few years are to be seen, generally between the 15th of November and 1st week of december, the pass is generally closed."

"However, in the last two years, since 2020 when we could see heightened tensions in the northern borders including the Tawang clash, there’s been a requirement to keep the pass open till as long as possible,” he added.

Singh further said that in the last 6 weeks, more than 13,500 vehicles have crossed Zojila either way, which is enough to say the importance of keeping the pass open for people.

Project Beacon

The Zojila Pass is managed under Project Beacon. Launched in the 1960s, this is one of the oldest projects of the Border Road Organisation (BRO). The project manages road infrastructure in strategic areas around the Kashmir Valley.

Closure of Zojila

Zojila, which falls on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road, serves as a lifeline between the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh. The authorities decided to close Zojila, from Saturday after keeping it open till January 6.