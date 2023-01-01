Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Turns Delivery Boy For Customers On New Year’s Eve; See Posts

With no doubt, New Year's Eve turns out to be one of the busiest times for the hospitality industry, especially when it comes to restaurants, bars, hotels and cafes. Amid the massive rush on the roads, the year 2022 ended on a good note for online food delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy as well as they recorded a massive surge in orders on the last day of the year.

With the super busy day for all Zomato employees, its CEO Deepinder Goyal decided to share the responsibilities of the delivery agents for the day and made a few deliveries by himself.

Taking to Twitter, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal wrote, “I'm going to deliver a couple of orders on my own right now. Should be back in an hour or so.”

In another tweet, Goyal shared a picture of himself delivering an order at the Zomato headquarters. “My first delivery brought me back to the Zomato office. Lolwut!,” read the caption. He even changed his bio to ‘delivery by Zomato and letsblinkit’. Interestingly, in the picture, the Zomato CEO was seen wearing a red hoodie with the brand’s logo. He also had a few delivery packets with him in the picture.

My first delivery brought me back to the zomato office. Lolwut! https://t.co/zdt32ozWqJ pic.twitter.com/g5Dr8SzVJP — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2022

Giving details regarding his delivery, Goyal in another tweet said, “Back in office. Delivered four orders; one of them to an elderly couple celebrating NYE with their grandchildren.”

Back in office. Delivered 4 orders; one of them to an elderly couple celebrating NYE with their grandchildren ♥️ — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2022

Goyal shares fun fact

Giving an estimation regarding the number of deliveries on New Year’s eve, the Zomato CEO remarked, “Fun fact: Orders delivered today >> sum of all orders delivered in the first 3 years of our food delivery service.”

Fun fact: orders delivered today >> sum of all orders delivered in the first 3 years of our food delivery service. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2022

Thanking everyone for making 2022 an amazing year for Zomato, Goyal said, “What a day it has been - finally calling it a night! Happy New Year, everyone. A big thanks to our customers, restaurant partners, delivery partners and the team for making 2022 wholesome.”