Zomato Co-founder Gaurav Gupta Resigns For 'alternate Path', Thanks For 'amazing' Journey

Indian multinational restaurant aggregator Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta on September 14 has bid adieu to the company, two years after he was designated as the co-founder in 2019. He was in charge of the supply functions and operations of the company. However, the reason behind his exit from Zomato has not yet been deciphered. In a statement on Tuesday, Gupta said that he is in “love with Zomato and will always be.” Hailing his journey with Zomato throughout the years, the co-founder called it “mind-blowing” and “amazing.”

“I am in love with Zomato and will always be. Came in 6 years back not knowing what this would turn out to be. And what a mind-blowing and amazing journey this has been. Feel proud of where we are today, what we have overcome to get here and feel even more proud of what we will achieve in the future,” said Zomato co-founder and Head of Supply.

“I am taking a new turn in my life and will be starting a new chapter, taking a lot from this defining chapter of my life – the last 6 years at Zomato. We have a great team now to take Zomato forward and it’s time for me to take an alternate path in my journey. I am very emotional as I write this and don’t think any words can do justice to how I am feeling right now,” Gupta added.

Gupta also expressed gratitude for the experiences he got while working with Zomato and also his fellow colleagues who contributed to making him a much better person. He said, “I won’t be able to stay away from all of you and you will see me around and in action every once in a while” before concluding by saying, “Love you all. Do what you do best – create magic. Super proud of all of you.”

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal on Gupta’s exit

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal announced Gupta’s exit from the company and thanked the latter for the last six years. In the reply email to Gupta, which was also shared on the official website, Goyal said, “Thank you GG for everything you have helped Zomato achieve over the last few years. We have seen Zomato through great as well as terrible times together and brought it here today. There’s so much of our journey still ahead of us, and I am thankful that you are hanging your boots at a point where we have a great team and leadership to carry us forward.”

“Thank you for being a better friend to me than anyone else I’ve ever had. I can’t yet imagine everyday life at Zomato without you. You will be sorely missed. All the best,” Goyal added.

Image: PTI/Twitter