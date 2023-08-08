Zomato Customer In Ahmedabad Outraged By Rs 60 Food Container Charge, Calls It 'excessive'

A Zomato customer, taking to X (formerly Twitter), complained about the 'excessive and unfair' container charge and sought an explanation from the food delivery company. The woman tweeted a screenshot of her receipt, showing that she had spent Rs 180 for three plates of 'theplas' (Gujarati dish) and Rs 60 for the food containers.

In the receipt, each plate of the dish was priced at Rs 60, the same as the fee charged for the food container. "Container charge is equivalent to the item that I have ordered ₹ 60 for the container charge. Seriously?" Khushboo Thakkar wrote tagging Zomato and Zomato Care. However, in response to Thakkar's tweet, Zomato explained that the container charge was levied by the restaurant.

''Hi Khushboo, while taxes are universal and vary from 5 - 18% depending on the type of food. Packaging charges are levied by our restaurant partners, they are the ones who implement and earn from this practice. For further clarification please feel free to initiate a private message using the link given below," Zomato explained.

"I find the Rs 60 container charge excessive and unfair. Shouldn't it be the restaurant's responsibility to provide containers without extra cost to customers?" said the aggrieved customer.

Netizens stand divided with the customer's complaint

Several Twitter users shared their opinions on the customer's tweet. While some agreed with her and criticised the restaurant, others said that she should have checked the packaging charges before placing the order.

One of the Twitter users said, 'Clearly, the restaurant is recovering Zomato fees from the customer through packaging charges. @zomato This is against the spirit of Rev share and safeguards need to be in place against unreasonable packaging charges.''

Another said, "Did you not review it before confirming the order? If you had concerns you shouldn't have confirmed the order. Simple."

"Why did you buy it when they show all these crap charges before delivery," another said.