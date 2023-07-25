Zomato Delivery Agent Clears TN Public Service Commission Exam, Netizens Laud

Making headlines for an inspiring tale of resilience, dedication, and grit, a Tamil Nadu resident, Vignesh, who worked for Zomato as a delivery executive, has cleared the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission exam.

The food delivery app took to the microblogging site to share a picture of Vignesh and his family, lauding his achievements.

