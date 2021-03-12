Zomato Founder Releases Official Statement, Says 'our Priority Is To Get To The Truth'

Deepinder Goyal, the founder of food delivery start-up, Zomato, on March 12 weighed in on the shocking incident that happened in Bengaluru when an Instagram influencer with more than 35,000 followers, Hitesha Chandranee alleged that a Zomato delivery man assaulted her over a delay in the order. Showcasing full accountability, Goyal said on Friday that the “topmost priority” for the company has been to “get to the truth.” The Zomato founder also informed that the company is currently in touch with both Hitesha and the delivery partner Kamaraj, who was arrested on Wednesday.

The city-based model and makeup artist, Hitesha had taken to Instagram on Wednesday and claimed that her “ Zomato delivery order was late and I was talking to the customer care executive. And meanwhile, the delivery person just did this. He hit me, left me bleeding here, and ran off.” Addressing the crisis, Goyal said that Zomato is currently providing all resources to Kamaraj in order to ensure that “both sides of the story come to light” in the “spirit of fairness”.

As of now, the delivery partner involved in the alleged incident has been suspended but the company is still covering his earnings as there’s an active police investigation. Touching upon “facts” and “not opinion”, the Zomato founder also said that Kamaraj has made more than 5,000 delivers for the food-delivery startup and has a 4.7/5 star rating on the platform “which is one of the highest”.

Goyal said in a statement shared on Twitter, “Right from the get go, out topmost priority has been to get to the truth. Towards that, we are helping both Hitesha and Kamaraj (our delivery partner) with all the support they need while the investigation is pending. We are also assisting the police in whichever way asked.” READ | 'He hit me': Woman alleges delivery guy punched her, Zomato issues statement

“We are in constant touch with Hitesha, covering her medical expenses, and helping her with the proceedings. We are also in constant touch with Kamaraj, extending all possible support to make sure both sides of the story come to light and that due process is followed in the spirit of fairness,” he added. READ | Zomato delivery guy who punched woman, broke her nose arrested in Bengaluru: Police

I want to chime in about the incident that happened in Bengaluru a few days ago. @zomato pic.twitter.com/8mM9prpMsx — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 12, 2021

What is Hitesha alleging?

Hitesha posted a four-minute-long video and explained the entire episode from her perspective. In the video which has now gone viral, the Instagram influencer said, “I didn't open the full door, I spoke to him from a gap in the door and told him am talking to the customer care... But he refused to take the order and started screaming, 'bloody I am your slave or what'... I got scared and I tried to shut the door. But he was so huge, he pushed back the door, snatched the order back from my table, and punched me. Then he ran away..."