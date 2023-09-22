Zomato's Bizarre 'drugs' Post Tagging Gurugram Police Backfires, Apologises After Backlash

Zomato, the online food ordering and delivery platform, embarrassed itself with a sarcastic social media post which backfired and the food company had to issue a public apology.

The food delivering company took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a picture of banana chips placed on a desk that appeared to take the use of drugs lightly. In a bid to make it funny, it showed a laptop placed next to it with the text 'HELPPP!!!' written on it. Zomato went on to tag the official page of Gurugram Police in its post.

In the now-deleted post, Zomato captioned the post, “Hello @gurgaonpolice someone brought drugs to the office."

The post which was supposed to be funny as per the online food company didn't go down well with netizens. After facing the backlash from users, Zomato deleted the viral post and extended apologies.

One of the X users wrote, “They should not be tagging police handles just to score some likes or RTs on social media. Now someone from Gurgaon Police will have to respond to this and waste resources which could be better used elsewhere.”

Zomato’s customer support handle responded and agreed with the user by writing, “Hi Ravi, you’re right. Reading it from another lens, we realised it was an irresponsible and unnecessary tweet. We have taken it down and sincerely apologise."