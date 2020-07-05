Trailblazer Zoya Khan Becomes India's First Transgender Common Service Centre Operator

Zoya Khan, a resident of Gujarat's Vadodara, has become India's first transgender operator of the Common Service Centre(CSC). She has started CSC works with telemedicine consultation and aims to uplift the transgender community by making them digitally literate.

"I'm thankful that I was chosen to be the First. It's like a challenge and I'll prove myself", Zoya Khan said.

She further informed her training is underway and assured that she will work tirelessly so that she can help the poor and the people of her community.

"My training is underway. I would like to learn about all schemes and plans and help the poor as well as the people of my community. I'll work with dedication. I take this very positively", Khan said.

On Saturday, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad shared the news with Khan's pictures of working in the office on his Twitter account. He said, ''Zoya Khan is India's first transgender operator of Common Service Centre from Vadodara district of Gujarat. She has started CSC work with Telemedicine consultation. Her vision is to support the transgender community in making them digitally literate & give them better opportunities.''

About Common Service Centres in India

Founded in the year 2009, the Common Service Centres (CSC) are facilities provided by the Government of India for delivering e-Services to rural and remote locations where the availability of computers and the Internet was negligible and sometimes absent. It is a pan-India network that caters to the regional, geographic and cultural diversity of the country. Hence enabling the Government's order of a socially, financially and digitally inclusive society. CSCs can also be considered as the access points for the delivery of essential public utility services, social welfare schemes, healthcare, financial, education and agriculture services.

(With Agency inputs)