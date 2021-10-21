ZyCoV-D COVID Jab Needs special Training, NTAGI's Final Advice Awaited, Says Dr VK Paul

Zydus Cadila's vaccine, ZyCoV-D, is the country's first needle-free Covid-19 vaccine, which is approved for children over the age of 12 for emergency usage. The Subject Experts Committee (SEC) had previously recommended Covaxin, a vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, for emergency use in children. He went on to say that the ZyCoV-D vaccination is a little different in that it isn't given using a syringe or needle. It is administered via an applicator or a jet that impinges on the skin, depositing the vaccine just beneath the surface.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog said the ZyCoV-D vaccine administration requires special training. "So it is a vaccine and is known by the name ZyCoV-D, the DNA vaccine, which is a three-dose vaccine. It is now licensed for children ages above 12 years. It is an extremely safe, homegrown vaccine made with funding from the DBT, etc. So it's a very special vaccine. This is an achievement of India and the industry is very proud of this vaccine," said Dr Paul.

ZyCoV-D vaccine administration needs special training; NTAGI's final advice is awaited

When asked about the doses, he explained that the initial dose is two doses, and then the process is repeated. It is different, and that is one of the most essential aspects is training, which is critical for the team, state, and sub-state levels. Rather than a syringe, an applicator is used. He went on to say that the application's provision and training are in the works. Only persons over the age of 18 are given the Covishield, Covaxin, and Sputnik V vaccines, and unlike ZyCoV-D, which is a three-dose vaccine, they are given in two doses.

Giving insights on its current situation and how to incorporate it into the national programme, Dr Paul said, "We are waiting for National Technical Advisory Group on immunizations (NTAGI) final advice on what is the best use of the stockpile, that is available to us to the tune of about three crore doses." "What is the best way to use it, should we use it for children. Should we use it for adults? They know the technicality, scientific speciality specific characteristics of this vaccine. We look forward to the decision, work is in progress, but we are, we are moving forward for incorporating this vaccine into our national programme," he added.

ZyCoV-D is world's first DNA-based coronavirus vaccine

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) previously stated that ZyCoV-D is the world's first DNA-based coronavirus vaccine and that when injected into the human body, it produces the SARS-CoV-2 virus's spike protein and elicits an immune response, which is critical for disease protection and viral clearance. The Department of Biotechnology of the Government of India established the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a not-for-profit public sector enterprise that acts as an interface agency to enhance and encourage the evolving biotechnology industry to implement strategic research and development activities in relation to the nation's product development needs.

