Zydus Cadila Collaborates With Shilpa Medicare To Manufacture ZyCoV-D Vaccine For COVID

Indian drug manufacturing company Cadila Healthcare, on September 24, announced an agreement with Karnataka-based drug firm Shilpa Medicare for the manufacture of a new COVID vaccine, ZyCoV-D. The planned vaccines will be administered in three doses, said the company in its statement. This announcement surfaced just when the Indian government revealed its decision of adding the collaborative vaccine to the country's vaccination programme.

The pact for India’s DNA-based vaccine

Zydus Cadila's upcoming vaccine, ZyCoV-D, is the world’s first DNA-based vaccine and had received emergency use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India for the age group of 12 years and above, in August 2020.

In a regulatory filing, Cadila Healthcare revealed, "Entered into a definitive agreement with Shilpa Medicare, via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shilpa Biologicals for production-supply of the ZyCoV-D vaccine drug substance from its integrated biologics R&D cum manufacturing center at Dharwad, Karnataka".

The company added that it will transfer the ZyCoV-D technology to Shilpa Biologicals Pvt Ltd, following which the latter will be responsible for the manufacture of the vaccine’s drug substance. On the other hand, Cadila will be responsible for filling, packaging, distribution and marketing of the vaccine in its marketing territories.

Government’s promise of inclusion in the vaccine drive

NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul said that preparations to bring the DNA vaccine in practical shape is currently going on. The government has announced that discussions regarding the inclusion of ZyCoV-D in India’s vaccine drive are being held. Notably, Zydilla’s is the first vaccine allowed to be used on the 12-18 years age group in the country after the DCGI approved it in August.

Besides this, Dr VK Paul also informed that trials for the use of Covaxin among children are in the final phases and a vaccine roll-out for the minors can be expected soon. He said that the results will be submitted to the drug regulator, after which an expert committee will look into it and decide on the approval.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on September 21 that states and union territories have received over 80.13 crore vaccine doses, with more than 4.52 crore doses still left unused.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/@KAVIPRI32491253)