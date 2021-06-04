Zydus Cadila Gets SEC Nod For Clinical Trials Of Antibodies Cocktail To Treat COVID-19

The Subject Expert Committee has given recommendations for the clinical trials of Zydus Cadila's biological therapy ZRC-3308 which has claimed to have developed neutralizing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs)-based cocktail for the treatment of mild COVID-19.

A source was quoted by ANI saying, "SEC recommends the Phase I and II clinical trials of Zydus Cadila's biological therapy ZRC-3308, a cocktail of two SARS-CoV-2-neutralising monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that can emerge as one of the main treatments for mild COVID-19."

These antibodies are made by cloning unique white blood cells, therefore, Zydus Cadila had sought the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) permission recently to undertake clinical trials, on May 27.

Earlier, in a press release, the pharmaceutical company had said the ZRC-3308 is formulated to have a "long half-life providing protection for a long period of time" and has "reduced immune effector functions to minimize potential tissue-damaging side effects of virus-neutralizing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) thereby providing a safer product".

Presently, some hospitals are administering the cocktail of two fast-acting anti-bodies, which is, Casirivimab and Imdevimab, the batch of the Roche Antibody Cocktail drug arrived in the country on May 24. The cost of a single antibody cocktail is Rs 59,750, as per reports.

Eli Lilly COVID Drugs Gets Nod For Emergency Usage

Meanwhile, another antibody cocktail that has received permission is Eli Lilly and Company. It announced that it has received permission for restricted emergency use of its antibody drugs, bamlanivimab 700mg and etesevimab 1400mg, in India the treatment of patients with mild to moderate coronavirus disease 2019. Eli Lilly said it is engaging in active dialogue with the Indian government and regulatory authorities to donate bamlanivimab, and etesevimab, to speed up access and provide treatment options for infected patients.

(With ANI Inputs)