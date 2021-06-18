Zydus Cadila To Apply For Emergency Authorization For ZyCoV-D Vaccine In 7-8 Days

The Pharmaceutical Company, Zydus Cadila, on Friday, June 18 informed the Centre that they are ready with the ZyCoV-D vaccine and they could apply for emergency use authorization (EUA) in the coming seven-eight days. Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D will be the second indigenous COVID vaccine to apply for emergency use authorization. Also, ZyCoV-D will be the world's first DNA vaccine against coronavirus. ZyCoV-D is a DNA COVID Vaccine, that carries the genetic code for the part of the virus which triggers the immune system of the body.

The government source stated, "Zydus Cadila has told the Government that it could apply for emergency use authorization for ZyCoV-D in the next seven-eight days." Citing the development, Niti Aayog Member (Health) Dr. VK Paul informed that Zydus Cadila has taken in 28,000 volunteers for their phase three trial.

Dr. VK Paul said, "We are hoping that they will apply in near future. Most of their study is complete. They have enrolled more than 28,000 volunteers in their phase three study. We expect that they will submit the results very soon. We are hopeful of this vaccine because it would be the world's first DNA vaccine. We are very proud of their work."

Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D vaccine is being developed with support from the Centre's National Biopharma Mission as part of the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council, Department of Biotechnology.

Zydus Cadila's biological therapy ZRC-3308

The Pharmaceutical Company came into the news with its biological therapy ZRC-3308. on June 4, the Subject Expert Committee gave recommendations for the clinical trials of Zydus Cadila's biological therapy ZRC-3308 that claimed to have neutralizing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs)-based cocktail for the treatment of mild COVID-19. Earlier, the pharmaceutical company claimed that the antibodies of the cocktail were made by cloning unique white blood cells, based on their research, Zydus Cadila sought permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to undertake clinical trials.

India's vaccination approval

India has to date approved three vaccines against COVID-19, Covaxin by Bharat Biotech, Covishield by Serum Institute of India, and the Russian Sputnik V. Covishield has been initially developed by AstraZeneca and the Oxford University.

ZyCoV-D will be India's second indigenous vaccine after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine that needs to be administered on day 0, day 28, and day 56. The company has further informed that it is working on developing a two-dose regimen of the vaccine. Research has proved that the vaccine can be stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius for long time use and at 25 degrees Celcius for a short time use.

Input with ANI, Image Source- AP