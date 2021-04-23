Zydus Cadila's Anti-viral Drug 'Virafin' Gets DCGI's Emergency Nod For Treating Mild COVID

In a boost to COVID-19 treatment in India, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Friday, gave an emergency nod to Zydus Cadila's anti-viral drug 'Virafin' for treatment of moderate COVID-19 infection in adults. The company has stated that a single dose of the antiviral drug has shown that 91.15 per cent of patients were shown to be COVID-19 negative within seven days. this drug will soon be available in hospitals initially and later in open markets, said the pharma company.

Zydus Cadila's 'Virafin' gets emergency nod

Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) approves emergency use for Zydus Cadila's Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b, ‘Virafin’ for treating moderate #COVID19 infection in adults. pic.twitter.com/bXBvHZaIBp — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021

What does 'Virafin' do?

'Virafin' - a Hepatitis C drug has shown to work well on patients when taken in earlier stages of contraction of COVID-19, stated Zydus Cadila. Patients recover faster while complications seen in the advanced stages of Covid can be avoided, Cadila said in a statement. “The treatment regimen would be less cumbersome and more affordable for patients as Pegylated Interferon Alpha 2b, is a single-dose regimen. It would also ensure better compliance,” PTI quoted the statement issued by Cadila.

The company citing Phase-III clinical trial data also said that by day seven, at least 91 percent of patients treated with the Hepatitis C drug tested negative for coronavirus in standard RT-PCR tests, compared to nearly 79 percent who were given the standard care. The drug is known as Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b and branded as 'PegiHep' by Cadila, was initially approved for liver ailments. “We are encouraged by the results of a phase-III study of Pegylated Interferon Alpha 2b which has confirmed the potential to reduce virus titers when given earlier in the disease,” said Cadila MD Sharvil Patel.

Zydus Cadila's vaccine

Meanwhile, Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D is aiming to seek DCGI's emergency nod by May after submitting adequate data to DCGI. Zydus Cadila's plasmid DNA vaccine to prevent COVID-19 has already found to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in the Phase I/II clinical trials. It is currently conducting Phase-3 III clinical trials on 30,000 volunteers across India. Currently, India is administering vaccines of Serum Institute of India (COVISHIELD) and Bharat Biotech (COVAXIN), while Russia's Sputnik-V has already been given emergency approval.