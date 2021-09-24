The Indian government said on Thursday that a decision regarding the addition of Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 DNA vaccine to the country's vaccination programme will be made soon. The government informed that preparations to make the Zydus Cadila vaccine available to people are going on while the price remains a "clear issue".

NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul said that preparations to bring the DNA vaccine in practical shape is currently going on. He informed that repeated discussions have been held regarding the same.

"The price is also a clear issue. Talks are going on and a decision will soon be taken. With full preparation, it will become a part of the country's national vaccination programme. We are looking forward to receiving recommendations of the NTAGI on the beneficiary or target group to which the vaccine has to be given. The work is in progress and you will hear more about this in the times to come," Dr Paul said while responding to a quesiton at a press conference.

Last month, Zydus Cadila's indigenously-developed needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D received emergency use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India for the age group of 12 years and above. The authorisation made it the first vaccine allowed to be used on the 12-18 years age group in the country.

Dr VK Paul also informed that trials for the use of Covaxin among children are in the final phases and a roll-out can be expected soon. He said that the results will be submitted to the drug regulator, after which an expert committee will look into it and decide on the approval.

India's COVID vaccination drive

As of Thursday, India had administered a total of 83,34,67,089 COVID vaccine doses across 56,082 vaccination sites. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on September 21 that states and union territories have received over 80.13 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, with more than 4.52 crore doses still available. In a major milestone, India administered over 2.5 crore coronavirus vaccine doses on September 17.

Earlier, on September 16, the Health Ministry informed that India has exceeded the average daily COVID-19 vaccination rate of the world's 18 major countries. The world's 18 major countries have administered 81,70,000 (8.17 million) doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. India has administered 85,40,000 (8.54 million) doses. Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Russia are among the nations on this list.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: AP/ Unsplash)