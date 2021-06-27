Zydus Cadila's COVID Vaccine For Children likely To Be Available By July-August: NK Arora

In a major development in India's fight against Coronavirus, Centre's COVID working group Chairman Dr. NK Arora informed that the Pharmaceutical Company, Zydus Cadila has almost completed its trial, and vaccination of children is likely to start from July end or August.

Earlier, Niti Aayog Member-Health Dr VK Paul had informed that Covaxin and Zydus vaccines are being tested on children. Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D will be the second indigenous COVID vaccine and it will be the world's first DNA vaccine against coronavirus. ZyCoV-D is a DNA COVID Vaccine, that carries the genetic code for the part of the virus which triggers the immune system of the body.

COVID vaccine for children from July end says, Dr. NK Arora

ANI quoted Dr. NK Arora who said, "Trial for Zydus Cadila vaccine is almost complete. By July end or in August, we might be able to start administering this vaccine to children of 12-18 age group."

"ICMR has come up with a study which says 3rd wave is likely to come late. We have a window period of 6-8 months to immunise everybody in the country. In coming days, our target is to administer 1 crore doses every day," added Dr. NK Arora.

According to a senior government official, pharmaceutical major Zydus Cadila is also likely to soon apply to the Drugs Controller General of India for emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D, which it claims can be given to both adults and children. The Zydus Cadila COVID vaccine will be available for children from 12 to 18 years of age.

Availability of COVID vaccine for kids will pave way for school reopening: AIIMS chief

Making the COVID-19 vaccine available for children will be a milestone achievement and pave the way for the reopening of schools and resumption of outdoor activities for them, AIIMS Chief Dr. Randeep Guleria said, as reported by PTI. He stressed that though children mostly have mild infections of COVID-19 and some even are asymptomatic, they can be carriers of the infection.

Underscoring that there has been a major loss in studies in the last one-and-half years on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the AIIMS chief said, "Schools have to be reopened and vaccination can play an important role in that."

Zydus Cadila's biological therapy ZRC-3308

The Pharmaceutical Company came into the news with its biological therapy ZRC-3308. on June 4, the Subject Expert Committee gave recommendations for the clinical trials of Zydus Cadila's biological therapy ZRC-3308 that claimed to have neutralizing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs)-based cocktail for the treatment of mild COVID-19. Earlier, the pharmaceutical company claimed that the antibodies of the cocktail were made by cloning unique white blood cells, based on their research, Zydus Cadila sought permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to undertake clinical trials.

(Image Credits: ANI/Representative Image/Shutterstock)