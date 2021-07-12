Zydus Cadila's COVID Vaccine ZyCoV-D To Get Emergency Approval In Few Days: Sources

Quick links:
IMAGE: Zydus Universe
As India's vaccination drive drags on, sources on Monday, said that Zydus Cadila's vaccine ZyCov-D's approval will take a few more days. Zydus Cadila applied for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for ZyCoV-D on July 1, after completion of the third phase of trials. The Ahmedabad-based company which has developed the world's first DNA COVID-19 vaccine, seeks to launch it for 12 years & above - making it the first vaccine aimed to innoculate teenaged children in India. Recently, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the manufacturing plant.
As per its website, ZyCoV-D is a DNA vaccine based on plasmid DNA - a small, circular and extrachromosomal bacterial DNA. The plasmid DNA with its property of self-replication carries the genetic code of the virus. This helps the plasmids make spike protein and develop antibodies. ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine injected at an interval of 28 days each. ZyCoV-D is manufactured by Zydus Cadila in collaboration with the Centre's National Biopharma Mission.
According to the company's website, Phase-3 clinical trials were conducted on 30,000 healthy adult volunteers and was found to be safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic. In phase-1/2 trials, after conducting trials on 1000 volunteers, the vaccine was found to be safe and elicit a strong immunogenic response. The vaccine trials were conducted in over 60 plus sites and is stable at 2 to 8 degrees as a result in a normal refrigeration temperature. The vaccine is also very thermostable at 25 degrees.
Moreover, Zydus Cadila chief Dr Sharvil Patel said that the vaccine uses no needles for injecting. The vaccine vial comes with a spring-powered device which delivers the shot is a precise stream into the recipient. Zydus aims to produce 5 crore doses by December 2021. Dr Patel has stated two doses of ZyCoV-D itself must be sufficient to prevent hospitallisation due to COVID-19.
Centre's COVID working group Chairman Dr. NK Arora said that ZyCoV-D said, "With the Zydus Cadila vaccine's trial complete, by July end or in August, we might be able to start administering this vaccine to children of 12-18 age group. We have a window period of 6-8 months to immunise everybody in the country. In coming days, our target is to administer 1 crore doses every day". Other vaccines in the pipeline are Biological E's COVID vaccine - Corbevax, Covaxin's nasal vaccine, SII's Novavax.