Zydus Pegs COVID Drug Virafin's Price At Rs 11,995 Per Dose, Says It Can Cut O2 Dependency

In a key development, Ahmedabad-based Indian pharmaceutical brand Zydus Cadila on Tuesday pegged the price of COVID-19 drug Virafin at Rs 11,995 per dose. The drug, which is proven to be effective in treating moderately affected COVID-19 cases, got the approval of the country's apex medicine regulator, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use on April 23, 2020.

The brand claimed that Virafin, which is technically referred to as Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b, can be given when the viral load is moderate and high, as it is between these standards that the need for oxygen is rapid, and by administering this drug the viral load will decrease, and the need for oxygen will also reduce.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the third phase of the trial of Virafin, most of those suffering from moderate effects of COVID-19 infection reported zero viral loads within the seven days of administering a single dose of this drug, which led to the inference that this drug can reduce the viral load faster. It is on this basis that it has given an emergency use authorization from the DCGI. Since it has received an emergency authorization, the drug will be available for restricted use and can be given only when prescribed by a doctor and administered under supervised conditions.

Other medicines proven effective in fight against COVID-19

Besides Virafin, there are other medicines as well which have proven to be effective in the fight against COVID-19, such as Remdesivir and Fabiflu.

Remdesivir

Originally developed over a decade ago to treat hepatitis C and a cold-like virus called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Remdesivir is an antiviral medication that targets a range of viruses, especially Coronavirus. Coronavirus has genomes made up of ribonucleic acid (RNA), and Remdesivir interferes with one of the key enzymes the virus needs to replicate RNA. This prevents the virus from multiplying.

Fabiflu

Fabiflu Tablet is an antiviral medicine, which is used for the treatment of mild to moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in adults. It stops the virus from multiplying and therefore, decreases the viral load in the body.

It is pertinent to note that all these medicines are to be taken on doctors' advice only.

COVID-tally in India

Since April 15, India has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and has been seeing a rise ever since, with now, over 3-lakh to 4-lakh cases being reported every day.

Reporting a slight dip on Tuesday, the country registered 3,29,942 new infections and 3,876 fatalities, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,29,92,517 and the death toll to 2,49,992, and with this, the fatality rate has come down to 1.09 percent while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 82.75 percent. The active cases have increased to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 percent of the total infections.

(Credit-PTI)