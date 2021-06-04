Zydus Vaccines Being Tested In Children; Can Come Up For Licensure In 2 Weeks: Dr VK Paul

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of COVID-19, ICMR on Friday held a press briefing on the current situation of the pandemic. While speaking, Niti Aayog Member-Health Dr VK Paul informed that Covaxin and Zydus vaccines are currently being tested on children. When asked to comment on the licensure of the Zydus vaccine for children, he said, "Hopefully we will have enough data in the next 2 weeks to decide whether the vaccine can be used on children or not.''

Dr VK Paul said, "We will need around 25 crore doses. We will have to take this into account when we strategize. Information & analysis being continually being examined."

Sources: After Patna, Delhi AIIMS begin Covaxin trials on children

After All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, now AIIMS Delhi is also planning to start the Paediatric clinical trials of the indigenous Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine "Covaxin" in few days, sources said on Thursday. The trial is planned to take place on 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS (Delhi), AIIMS (Patna), and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur with two doses administered in an interval of 28 days. Covaxin will be the first such vaccine in India that would cater to inoculating children.

Earlier on June 2, Director of AIIMS Patna Prabhat Kumar Singh said, "AIIMS Patna has started trials in the age of 12-18 years, we have started clinical trials of Covaxin after registration for this age only.'' He added," After these trials, the age group will be 6-12 years and then 2-6 years but right now we have just started with the trials in the age group of 12-18 years.''

On May 13, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had given nod to phase-2/3 trials on children ageing 2-18-year-olds. In a recent virtual conference, Dr Raches Ella had hinted at the commencement of pediatric trials of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin from June. The company is also expecting approval from the World Health Organization (WHO) for Covaxin by the end of the third or fourth quarter, further informed Dr Ella. BBL also plans on ramping up the manufacturing capacity to 700 million doses by the end of this year.

COVID-19 situation in India

India so far has recorded over 2,85,74,350 positive cases, out of which 2,65,97,655 have successfully recovered and 3,40,702 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1,32,364 new cases, 2,07,071 fresh recoveries and 2,713 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 16,35,993.

