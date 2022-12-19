Last Updated:

Bullet Train: Here's The Progress Report Of Modi Government's Flagship Railway Project

The Ministry of Railways released the latest update on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship railway project -- the 'Bullet Train' on Monday.

Bullet train

Image: Twitter/@RailMinIndia


The Ministry of Railways on Monday released the latest update on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship railway project -- the 'Bullet Train' between Gujarat's Ahemadabad and Maharashtra's Mumbai. Sharing the progress made in the Bullet Train project, the Ministry said over 24% of the physical work has been completed as of November 30.

Here's the latest update on Bullet Train:

As per the latest data (as on November 30)

  • A total of 24.10% of physical work has been completed.
  • Of the 24.10%, 29.78% of physical work has been completed in Gujarat and 13.26% in Maharashtra.

Completed work in Gujarat (as on December 13)

  • Number of Piles: 28,293 
  • Pier work: 118 km
  • 15.7 km Girders launched
  • November had the highest foundation casting at 14.36 km

Land Acquisition:

  • Gujarat: 98.87%
  • DNH: 100%
  • Maharashtra: 98.22%

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet train

In 2017, the bullet train corridor project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad was inaugurated which was initially aimed to be completed by 2023. But due to land acquisition issues and COVID, progress in project construction was affected. The 508-km-long corridor will have 12 stations: Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisor, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati. 

The Rs 1.10 lakh crore high-speed railway project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai is expected to cut travel time from six-and-a-half hours to two-and-a-half hours.

